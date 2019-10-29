GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Escape expands, opens new axe-throwing bar

Sessions include either Escape Room, Axe-throwing or both

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If throwing an axe at a target sounds like a worthy adventure, then Green Bay Escape & Axe is the place for you.

Green Bay Escape has expanded into an axe-throwing bar and you don’t even have to be a regular Paul Bunyan to give it a shot. The new attraction had its grand opening on October 4, supplying some extra excitement for thrill seekers.

The axe throwing bar is just that- it includes a full bar, axe throwing wells, and catered food. They also have a Hammer-Schlagen table for those waiting in between throws.

Each Axe Throwing Session is 1 hour and 15 minutes long. You can find more information on the Green Bay Escape & Axe website right here as well as their Facebook page.

