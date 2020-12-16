Green Bay establishes Covid-19 Small Business Relief Grant Program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay has announced a Small Business Relief Grant Program that can provide up to $25,000 per business.

The purpose of this COVID-19 Business Relief Grant Program (CV-BRG) is to provide funding to businesses in the City of Green Bay to help stabilize or prevent shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grants provided will be up to $5,000 per ten full-time equivalent employees, with a maximum of $25,000 per business.

According to the website there are some businesses who are ineligible to receive the grant such as:

Speculative investment companies

Real estate investment companies

Lending institutions

Gambling operations

Non-public recreation facilities

Or businesses not serving the interests of the Community

For more information visit their website.