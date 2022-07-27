GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Want to play poker, travel around Wisconsin, and raise funds for local organizations?

The Ride for Organ & Tissue Donation is doing just that. The event starts with a motorcycle/car poker run, which generally includes participants driving or riding to several locations to draw a playing card at each place to try and get the best poker hand.

After the poker run, organizers said there will be food, multiple raffles, and a band called Black Night.

Organizers explained that this event is in honor of Jase Higgins, who was in the Army reserves and had been a registered Organ and Tissue donor.

The event is being held on the second anniversary of his death on July 30 and is a way for others to heal and pay it forward.

When and where

Registration for the poker run is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on July 30 at The Juice Box (1542 University Ave., Green Bay).

The event’s release stated the ride will leave at noon and return at 5 p.m. – visiting Tippy Canoe in Casco, Smashed on the Rocks in Algoma, the Sand Box in Green Bay, and back to The Juice Box.

Rates for registration / donations

Organizers said it will be $20 per bike/vehicle and $5 for each person who wants to participate in the poker ride, which is 50 percent payout and 50 percent charity.

Throughout the event, organizers will be accepting donations for Donate Life Wisconsin and UW Organ and Tissue Donation.

If you wish to give a donation online, organizers have given this link you can click on to “Make a Gift.”