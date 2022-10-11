GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As voters prepare to cast their ballots, city officials find themselves looking for people to count them. The city of Green Bay is urging residents to apply for poll worker positions.

“The voting election day for voters is 13 hours and for poll workers more like 14 hours, however, it is such a wonderful thing to participate in the mechanics of our democracy,” said Celestine Jeffreys, Green Bay city clerk.

The city of Green Bay needs 40 poll workers for their central count, 400 poll workers for wards, and 25 poll workers for reserve. Jeffreys and her mother once served as poll workers and say if the needs are not met it may take longer to declare winners in upcoming elections.

“The counting of the absentee ballots will take longer and then for the wards there will be potentially long lines because we won’t have enough people to work the poll book and the poll book is the book where all the registered voters are listed,” said Jeffreys.

In-person absentee voting begins October 25 and ends November 6. The election is on November 8. Poll worker applications are available for those interested.

“Basically, you fill out an interest form, and we will get in touch with you and set up your paperwork and training, we always need poll workers,” stated Jeffreys.

If you are interested in applying to become a poll worker, click here.