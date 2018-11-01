Green Bay Families Have Fun for Halloween Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Wednesday families hit the streets to round up as much candy as they possibly could for Halloween, a holiday that's been an American tradition more than a century.

For some Halloween isn't just the start of a week's worth of a sugar high, it's the highlight of fall.

"I like it because it’s the best part of the season, I like going out with my daughter trick-or-treating," says Lisa Wescott.

But - there's still the candy.

"I like Reese’s pieces," says trick or treater Seatra Van Bellinger. "Vote for Reese’s for president!"

And then there's the costumes.

Some stick with more traditional themes, while others, not so much.

And some like to team up.

"I was a little hesitant, but then I saw that abs the costume would give me and I couldn’t pass it up to have abs for a night," says Ivan Dolgireff.

"I picked it because it was literally the most prettiest fairy ever and also I like fairies, so, why not?" says Van Bellinger.

"Well Dash is a great runner and I run like him, super fast," says Dolgireff's son, Henry

The fun part is no one seems to be alone on Halloween.

Despite the crazy get-ups we're all just creepin' it real.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans were projected to spend nine billion dollars on Halloween this year.



