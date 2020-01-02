Green Bay family displaced after electrical fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Two adults and three children have been temporarily displaced following a New Year’s Day fire at a multi-family dwelling in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says the electrical fire sent one person to the hospital with injuries.

The affected family is reportedly staying with relatives because there is no heat in the home. The Red Cross says they are also assisting the family.

This fire adds another bulb to the department’s wreath for the Keep the Wreath Campaign – the 14th for the season.

Last year, the department had only four red bulbs in the wreath.