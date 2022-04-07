ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – After being told by the Wildlife Sanctuary that the peacock in their backyard was domesticated, a family in the Green Bay area is looking for its owner.

According to a Facebook post, a peacock has been at a Green Bay family’s house since April 3. The house is reportedly located in Rockland, which is just south of De Pere.

The post says that the Wildlife Sanctuary was already contacted, and they said the peacock is domesticated and belongs to someone. Multiple pictures, as well as a video, were included in the post.

The peacock is standing on the railing of the deck, and in the video jumps down from the railing and walks around. The Facebook post has over 450 shares.

Anyone with information is asked to message the original poster. Local 5 did reach out to the original poster but has not heard back. This story will be updated as more details are released.