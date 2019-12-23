Green Bay family gets the “Best Christmas Ever”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Christmas can be a difficult time for a lot of families, especially if they’re dealing with a recent death and struggling with money for gifts.

So the non-profit organization, “Best Christmas Ever” gave one local family the wish of a life time.

David and his three daughters were selected by Best Christmas Ever after David’s wife, Lisa, died of stage 4 breast cancer earlier this year.

David Pryes says, “I didn’t expect anything at all. I would have loved to just have the friends here. I didn’t expect anything period from anybody. I can’t say enough.”

This is the Pryes’ first Christmas without Lisa and Best Christmas ever hopes to shed a little light as David’s family goes through this dark time.

Justin Spettel is a team captain for Best Christmas Ever and says, “It is so hard to find a family there are so many that are deserving. It’s really the family that we connect with the most.”

Of all the gifts, the Pryes received, the greatest gift wasn’t under the Christmas tree

The Best Christmas Ever organization is always looking for more volunteers to leave their mark on families during Christmas.