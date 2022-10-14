GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-A Green Bay family is making sure troops overseas know that we are thinking about them here in Northeast Wisconsin.

Hannah Stillman, whose husband was in the military for nearly 13 years, organized a fundraiser to put together care packages for soldiers overseas. The packages had candy, beef jerky, hot sauce, nuts, mints, and other snacks as well as letters and pictures from local elementary students.

“It hits close to home I know all the sacrifices that they make all the sacrifices we still make as a family,” said Stillman.

The money used to buy supplies came from community members. Stillman’s co-workers at Associated Bank in Green Bay were a major group that donated. About a dozen Associated Bank employees helped Stillman pack the care packages on Thursday afternoon.

They packed about 550 care packages which is about 350 more than they were able to pack last year.

“It makes me appreciate the community that we moved to,” said Stillman. “It makes me feel supported and it really moves me to be able to accomplish something on this caliber.”

Stillman’s kids were some of the students that wrote letters and drew pictures for the care packages.

“They are sacrificing their lives to keep our country safe,” said Logan Stillman.