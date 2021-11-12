Green Bay family treated for smoke inhalation after living room fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay family was treated by local emergency personnel after a fire was put out in their home.

According to a release, the Green Bay Fire Department was alerted to the fire around 6:30 p.m. Friday near the 1000 block of Ethel Ave.

Firefighters say the flames seemed to come from the living/family room before it was quickly put out within five minutes.

After the flames were extinguished, fire crews say they ventilated the building, took care of charred furniture, and monitored the air quality. They estimate a $10,000 loss.

As for the cause? Fire Marshals say they have yet to determine the origin.

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.