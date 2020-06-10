Green Bay Farmer’s Market on Broadway canceled for June 10 due to weather concerns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Farmer’s Market on Broadway scheduled for Wednesday, June 10 at Leicht Memorial Park has been canceled due to concerns for strong winds and thunderstorms forecasted to move through the area.

Organizers say they’ve been consulting with the National Weather Service for the last two days. Many vendors have already chosen to not participate due to the threat of weather.

“It has been a tough year for events, to lose another market for our vendors and community is difficult,” said Chelsea Kocken, Assistant Director, On Broadway, Inc. “We do not take any of these decisions lightly as we know the impact that it has, however, safety is our top priority and we feel it is the best decision to cancel the market this evening.”

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5