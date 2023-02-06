GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Film Green Bay, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been bringing the Green Bay Film Festival to Green Bay one time a year and will now have multiple dates year-round thanks to its new home.

We’re really proud to partner with The Tarlton Theater this year to give the festival a new home and bring our local film community and the greater film world to the heart of downtown Green Bay.” Caitlin Schuchart, Green Bay Film Festival Director

The Tarlton Theater, which has been around since 1925 and boasts the city’s biggest original movie screen, also seems excited about the new partnership.

Since its life as the West Theater, The Tarlton has celebrated a long history of showcasing film on its historic screen. We’re proud to welcome the Green Bay Film Festival home to Green Bay and continue our theater’s legacy of supporting film and filmmaking.” Tarl Knight, owner of The Tarlton

As mentioned, the film festival has normally been just one day a year and will be operating year-round starting in February. You can see all of the festival’s scheduled dates and their respective themes below:

Romantic Adventure: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Playing With Sound: Saturday, April 15

Saturday, April 15 With Pride: Saturday, June 10

Saturday, June 10 Wisconsin’s Own: Saturday, August 12

Saturday, August 12 Good, Old-fashioned Scares: Saturday, October 14

To purchase festival passes or to find more information on the festival, check out the Green Bay Film Festival website or The Tarlton Theater website.