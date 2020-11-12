GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Metro Fire Battalion Chief retires after 26 years of service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Sellin is retiring after years of helping Green Bay residents.

According to a release, Chief Sellin began his career in the fire service in 1990 and joined Green Bay Metro Fire in March 1994.

He worked a majority of his career at Station 2, while working through the ranks of Firefighter, Engineer, and Lieutenant.

The Fire Departments says that in 2003, Sellin was promoted to Battalion Chief.

Chief Sellin also served on the Honor Guard and was a team leader for the Hazardous Materials Team and the Urban Search & Rescue Team.

The department encourages people to congratulate Chief Sellin on his 26 years of service protecting the citizens and visitors of Green Bay.

