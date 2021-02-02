Green Bay fire causes estimated $250,000 in damages, displaces two

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are displaced after an evening fire in Green Bay caused an estimated dollar loss of over $250,000.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD), around 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 1, GBMFD responded to the 1500 Block on Nelson Street for a report of a structure in fire in a single family home.

When arriving there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the attached garage of the home and fire was extending into the home. The fire was under control in less than 15 minutes.

No inquiries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and two people were displaced.

