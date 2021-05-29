GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Fire crews work to knock down mobile fire in Green Bay

Local News

by:

Posted:
SATURDAY 5:04 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is actively working to knock down a mobile fire that took place in Green Bay on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, just before 5 p.m., crews responded to the 1000 block N Danz Avenue in Green Bay for reports of a trailer on fire.

Police tell Local 5 that crews are currently on the scene attempting to extinguish the fire. No more information is available at this time, Local 5 will continue to provide updates to this story as they become available.

