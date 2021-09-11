GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay fire crews only use fire extinguisher to clear ‘smoldering’ fire in apartment

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay fire crews only used a fire extinguisher to clear a fire that had ignited in an apartment unit on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on Saturday at around 1:11 p.m., crews responded to the 1300 block Western Avenue for reports of a fire that was in the bathroom of one of the apartment units in the building.

Upon arrival at the scene, fire crews say they were able to extinguish the ‘smoldering’ fire in the bathroom with a fire extinguisher.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters report they remained at the scene to clear the apartment of smoke. The total damage caused by the fire is estimated at $1,500. No injuries were reported.

Authorities say the incident remains under investigation by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department Fire Marshall’s office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Team of the Week: Bay Port

Spirit Squad of the Week: Hortonville

Band of the Week: Notre Dame's 9/11 Tribute

HS Sports Xtra: Xavier wins Apple Bowl, Luxemburg-Casco remains unbeaten

HS Sports Xtra: Bay Port outlasts West De Pere in thrilling finish; Oshkosh West keeps rolling

HS Sports Xtra: Kimberly edges Appleton North in Game of the Week