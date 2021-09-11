Green Bay fire crews only use fire extinguisher to clear ‘smoldering’ fire in apartment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay fire crews only used a fire extinguisher to clear a fire that had ignited in an apartment unit on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on Saturday at around 1:11 p.m., crews responded to the 1300 block Western Avenue for reports of a fire that was in the bathroom of one of the apartment units in the building.

Upon arrival at the scene, fire crews say they were able to extinguish the ‘smoldering’ fire in the bathroom with a fire extinguisher.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters report they remained at the scene to clear the apartment of smoke. The total damage caused by the fire is estimated at $1,500. No injuries were reported.

Authorities say the incident remains under investigation by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department Fire Marshall’s office.