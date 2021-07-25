Green Bay fire crews respond and extinguish garage fire in 9 minutes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay fire crews are investigating a garage fire that started on Sunday afternoon in Green Bay.

Acoording to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, at around 12:30 p.m., crews responded to the 1200 block Stuart Street in Green Bay for reports of a fire. Four minutes after the initial call, fire crews were said to have arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from a two-stall detached garage.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire within five minutes of their arrival. No injuries were reported from the incident. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, however, authorities confirm the fire originated from the exterior side of the garage.

Officials estimate a total of $7,500 worth of damages resulted due to the fire.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating this incident, Local 5 will continue to update this story as it develops.