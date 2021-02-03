GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: Gas leak stopped, South Madison Street and Doty Street to remain closed

WEDNESDAY 2/3/2021 12:40 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Metro Fire Department announced that emergency personnel has cleared the area, and the gas leak has been stopped.

The intersection of South Madison Street and Doty Street will remain closed.

There is still no information on the cause of the gas leak.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Green Bay Fire Department asks to avoid area due to active gas leak

WEDNESDAY 2/3/2021 12:15 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) is asking people to avoid the area of South Madison Street and Doty Street due to an active gas leak.

According to the GBMFD, emergency crews are on the scene.

There is no information on the cause of the gas leak, or the estimated duration of the incident.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

