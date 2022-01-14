Green Bay Fire Dept. receives new donated drone from ISG

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay firefighters now have a new tool to make fighting fires just a little bit safer, a donated drone from ISG, a Midwest business with a Green Bay Office.

Battalion Chief Eric Jeltema, leads the Drone Team for the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. He said, “We’re hoping it makes it safer for one. We’re hoping to be able to pick out some hotspots, where to target our fire streams, some dangers in the building.”

Department officials say this new drone can be used at more than just fires, they can use it during search and rescue missions to help find people faster.

“We’ve been deployed multiple times now for missing people to help assist with finding people,” said Jeltema. “We can get deployed and get an eye in the sky much faster than you could have on foot.”

They explain this new drone from ISG will be a good addition to the two they already have.

“It’s an engineering firm downtown. They had a drone that they no longer used that they were willing to donate to the fire department after they found out we had established our first drone team,” said Jeltema.

The drone team says they are happy they can keep the community safer with this donation.

Nick Craig, a drone pilot said, “It’s a good feeling that you’re doing something good and you get that view that nobody else has, you can cover a lot of area in a short amount of time.”