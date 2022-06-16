GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department had their hands full on Wednesday after severe weather caused damage throughout the area.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, around 6:30 on June 15, severe weather hit the Green Bay area. The high winds and heavy rain caused the department to respond to an estimated 150 calls for service.

The calls for service included:

Power lines down

Damaged utility poles

Trees down

Gas leaks

Property damage

Authorities wanted to remind residents to use caution when around downed electrical wires, trees and utility poles. There were no deaths or injuries reported. The estimated dollar loss was described as ‘undetermined’.

Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.