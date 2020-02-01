One tenant affected in Green Bay apartment fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex on the 1500 block of Capitol Drive on Saturday.

Officials say upon arrival just before 11 a.m., the first responding firefighters found black smoke coming from a second-story window and tenants self-evacuating.

Authorities report having extinguished the fire within 10 minutes after their arrival, confining the fire damage to a single unit within the complex.

According to officials, there were no injuries during the incident. One tenant has been displaced, but the remaining tenants are unaffected. The damage to the building is estimated at $25,000.

The fire cause is unknown and is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.