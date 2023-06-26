GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay law enforcement officials will have patrols out now until Fourth of July to make sure people aren’t using illegal fireworks.

Local Five News got an exclusive opportunity to ride along with law enforcement officials as they conducted one of these patrols last Friday night. It’s a partnership between the police and fire departments.

“We don’t want you to turn a celebration into a tragedy, leave the fireworks to the professionals downtown,” said Green Bay Metro Fire Department fire marshal captain Joe Gabe.

In general, anything that explodes or shoots into the air is illegal unless a person has a valid permit. This includes firecrackers, roman candles, bottle rockets, and mortars.

Examples of legal fireworks include:

Sparklers NOT exceeding 36 inches in length

Stationary cones and fountains

Toy snakes

Smoke bombs

Caps

Noisemakers

Confetti poppers with less than ¼ grain of explosive mixture

Novelty devices that spin or move on the ground

In the state of Wisconsin, a person who possesses or uses fireworks without a valid permit, or who sells fireworks to a person who does not have a valid permit, is subject to a forfeiture of up to $1,000 per violation. Each firework illegally possessed, used, or sold may be a separate violation.

“Educate the public on what kind of fireworks are legal, what types are illegal and give some safety tips,” said Gabe. “We’re going to evaluate what they’re doing, let them know that we received the complaint to go there and if they have the illegal type we’ll inform them of that and take care of it from there.”

On Friday night, the firework enforcement patrol first visited a local firework stand to make sure it was in compliance. Gabe said they look to make sure that these stands have fire extinguishers, no smoking signs, a valid permit, and that they aren’t selling a category of firework that’s illegal for people to use without a legal permit.

Fireworks by D&G, the stand that Gabe stopped by on Friday night, was in compliance. Owner Denise said she has to pass background checks with both the police and fire departments to operate the stand.

She operates several stands in the Green Bay area.

“The first week is pretty slow, people are coming in to see what you have,” said Denise. “But getting close to the fourth sometimes you can’t get into the tent and there’s people waiting outside.”

The patrol did get one firework complaint while Local Five News’ cameras were rolling on Friday night.

The patrol also responded to a fire at an apartment complex. They said somebody had improperly discarded their cigarette butts causing the fire. Gabe said this underscored the importance of properly discarding materials that can start a fire whether its cigarettes or fireworks.

“Even if you have the safe and sane fireworks, please don’t dispose of those in your garbage can or in your home,” said Gabe. “Last year we had two structure fires because of disposal of fireworks and the year before we had three just on the Fourth of July.”

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were about 11,500 fireworks related emergency room visits in 2021. Fireworks killed nine people in 2021 which was fewer than 2020 when fireworks killed 26 people.