GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One firefighter suffered a minor injury while crews battled a garage fire on Green Bay’s Badger Street on Thursday evening.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were sent to the 1700 block of Badger Street around 6:45 p.m. on December 21 for reports of a garage fire.

Crews were able to make an aggressive attack and put out the fire within a few minutes, limiting the damage to the detached garage.

The release notes that one firefighter sustained a minor injury while on scene, however, the injury did not require medical attention.

The fire is currently under investigation, and authorities estimated the garage damage to be around $40,000.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was assisted by the Green Bay Police Department and Brown County Communication Center during the incident.

No other information was provided.