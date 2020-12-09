Green Bay Firefighter to be deployed to Middle East until 2021

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Firefighter/EMT Thomas Donnan will be deploying to the Middle East this month.
Master Sergeant Donnan will be acting as Assistant Chief of Operations for the Air Force Fire Department at his deployment location. Donnan will be deployed to the Middle East until Sep. 2021.
Donnan is not the only Green Bay area first responder who was deployed overseas. Brown County Sheriff deputy, Tyler Heupel, recently returned from a tour of duty in Afghanistan.
Recently Neenah’s Police Chief reenlisted into the Army Reserve. Chief Aaron Olson was previously in the Army Reserve for more than 13 years.