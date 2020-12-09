Green Bay Firefighter to be deployed to Middle East until 2021

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- On Wednesday, the food distribution partnership between Green Bay Area School District and Feeding America East Wisconsin continued with less families and vehicles in line. Edison Middle School and Green Bay West High School remain the two locations in Green Bay, where families or anyone who is in need of food assistance can drive through for a meal.

The delivery truck arrived to Green Bay West High School just after 8 a.m. to drop off 500 boxes of farm fresh foods. Those boxes include grains, cheese, apples and more. The same amount of boxes were dropped off at East Middle School at 8:45 a.m. What was noticeable at both locations was the absence of long lines of vehicles, in and around both locations. "We're a little surprised, maybe some of our attendees from last week were a little nervous and did not show up today because the lines were too long, "said Lynette Kiehnau of Green Bay Area Public School District. Kiehnau, referring to the first two weeks, that saw hundreds of vehicles lined up for blocks with families waiting to receive a box. Those lines were so long, that both locations ran out of the 30 pound boxes. "We were able to provide our school meals, breakfast-lunch-and dinner for anyone who did not receive a box on those days," said Kiehnau.