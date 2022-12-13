GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Fire Station 141 and Central Church partnered to give children staying at St. Vincent’s Hospital gifts this holiday.

Santa Claus was also there, making the children’s spirits bright.

This is the 7th time the fire station and the church have come together to spread some Christmas cheer.

Central Church lead pastor Aaron Schaut says, “It’s a great opportunity for us to be able to give gifts during the Christmas season and to bless those who are going through a hard time.”

Children up to age 16 received the toys that were donated by members of the church. From stuffed animals to board games, each of the gifts was personalized for each child.

“To see them smile and maybe forget a little bit about what’s going on in their life that day, to have a little Christmas joy, you can’t put a price tag on that,” Firefighter Ryan Hintz says.

Gift cards for the hospital cafeteria were also given to family members.