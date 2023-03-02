GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters and officers in Green Bay proved that they are truly a jack of owl trades after rescuing a couple of baby owls that had fallen out of a tree.

A Facebook post by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department states the baby owls had been sitting in the snow for four days and aren’t able to fly just yet.

Working as a team with a Green Bay Police Department Humane Officer, authorities were able to secure a makeshift nest with some hay and get the owls off the ground on Thursday morning.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department

Mother owl was still feeding the owlets and stayed close by to supervise the rescue efforts, the release says.

The owl family was left to reunite in their new nest and live happily ever after! Green Bay Metro Fire Department

No further details were provided.