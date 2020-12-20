Green Bay First Church gives nearly 600 presents to local families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay First Church is spreading some socially distanced holiday cheer with its third annual Great Toy Giveaway.
On Saturday, church members gave out nearly 600 wrapped presents during their drive-through event.
Church leaders say they’ve been giving back to the community this way since the pandemic began adding that since March they have given away over 12,000 bags of food
