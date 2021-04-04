Green Bay First Church holds ‘Greatest Easter Egg Hunt’ with special twist

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay First Church held its annual Easter egg hunt with a special twist on Saturday.

Instead of walking outside to find their eggs, residents got to hunt for eggs without leaving the comfort of their own vehicles. A bag filled with candy and toys was given to children through the car windows.

Green Bay First Church’s Easter Egg Hunt is usually the largest Easter egg hunt, but this year organizers are hoping to downsize the event for safety reasons. “We’re trying to limit the amount of people in our building. We typically have everybody coming this year and the egg hunt afterwards. This year we decided not to do that. We’re hoping this is the last time we have to do an event like this,” shares Elite Pastor Matt Miller.

Organizers add that those lucky enough to find the golden Easter egg during Saturdays event received a special surprise.