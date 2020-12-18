GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay First Church hosting 3rd Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway

Distribution to take place Saturday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s officially one week from Christmas and those from across our community are spreading some holiday cheer.

Those at Green Bay First Church will be hosting a special toy give away this weekend. They’re hoping to give away close to 500 gifts to children in time for Christmas. It’s been a team effort between them and those across the community.

Wrapped presents will be given to kids ages 0-18, while supplies last. The Toy Giveaway will be drive-thru only and will be first come, first served.

The Green Bay First Church Toy Giveaway will be taking place Saturday at 1 p.m. at the church located off Shawano Avenue. It is on a first come, first serve basis so those who plan on attending should get in line early. Parking will be open starting at about 11 a.m.

You can find more information online right here as well as on the church’s Facebook page.

