Green Bay First Church toy giveaway held in the season of giving

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- The annual toy giveaway returned bigger and better Sunday for children in the community. “We’ve got over a thousand pre-wrapped gifts that we are giving away to the children of our community,” said Matt Miller, Pastor.

Classic Christmas characters made an appearance, from ‘Buddy The Elf’ to Mr and Mrs Claus. 600 children were registered for the event and received their gifts at the end of the Church service. “This is so important because part of what we are called to do is serve our community and we just love to do it,” said Miller.

A small breakfast was served as well, and families were able to go home with bread and more courtesy of local donations. All were welcome regardless of religious affiliation.

The event was also a way for those who’ve been helped by the Church to give back through volunteering. WFRV’s Eric Richards spoke to a man who identified himself as “Kenny.” He said he has been through some challenges in his life and has made a turn for the better. “I’ve been in Jail, in Prison a lot of my life and I moved out here with my sister. I’ve gotten my life together so much and they’ve helped here,” said Kenny.

The day of gift giving and fellowship concluded around 11:30 a.m. Toys and other gifts not distributed at the event will be given out this week as Christmas Day approaches. The Church also had a food pantry for those in need. More information: https://www.greenbayfirst.org