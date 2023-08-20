GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay First held its annual Back-to-School Bash event on Saturday where the church gave away 800 backpacks to families in need.

In addition to giving away backpacks and school supplies, volunteers also stepped in to give school-age children haircuts. Nine-year-old Nevaeh Voyles received a fresh cut for the first day of school.

She says, “I want to get my hair cut because it’s too hot outside.”

Nevaeh’s mom Brittany Voyles tells Local 5 she is grateful for the support from the event.

“It was a blessing, especially for parents not being able to afford it, to come together as a community and help each other out,” Voyles says.

Once the service wrapped up and backpacks were in hand, families got to enjoy some food and fun activities. For Outreach Director with the church Lynn Lopez, this cause is near and dear to her heart.

Lopez says, “I was a single mom for many years. I raised 2 kids by myself. Going back-to-school [shopping] was extremely difficult. Every backpack I give out, I’m helping somebody like myself that really needs the help.”

Between 400-600 families attended the event this year. Green Bay First hosts many outreach events throughout the year. To learn more, click here.