GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay church is making sure very kid in their community has a gift under the tree this Christmas.

Green Bay First hosted its 6th annual Great Toy Giveaway on Sunday. More than 1,200 presents were given to children as young as babies and up to teens.

One of the children excited to receive their gift was 10-year-old Neveah Voyles from Green Bay.

About receiving the gift Neveah said, “Happy, sweet, thankful. Be thankful for what you get for Christmas.”

Neveah’s mom Brittany is grateful for the church giving her children gifts this holiday.

“It means a lot because for me being a single mother, I really don’t have any extra funds. I can’t give my kids a Christmas they want. I think it’s a great idea and I think they helped a lot of families out,” Brittany Voyles said.

Lending a hand is the church’s main mission for putting on events like this year after year.

The church’s food pantry administrator Jill Greenwood said, “This is really one of our favorite events of the year. It’s just a joyous occasion to be able to see the smiles on children’s faces, and to be able to bless somebody a little bit in this community. We understand that times are hard and we want to just be a blessing to the people in our community and help them out in any way we can.”

Church volunteers also say this is their second biggest event of the year, with their backpack giveaway at the end of August being their biggest.