Structure fire in Green Bay apartment complex, 4 rescued from third floor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) helped rescue four people on the third floor at a Green Bay apartment complex that was on fire.

The GBMFD says all four residents were rescued from the windows, and two adults and two small children were the ones rescued.

Around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning was when the GBMFD was dispatched for the report of a structure fire.

The four people were transported with non-life threatening injuries to a local hospital.

The GBMFD believes the occupants were all in bedrooms with their doors shut, and fire damage was reportedly extensive to the apartment.

The location of the fire was reportedly near the 500 block of South Fisk Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

