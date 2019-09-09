Green Bay: Five sentenced in federal court for meth, firearm charges

(top, L to R) Betz and Otto (bottom, L to R) Rittenhouse, Pociopa, Becker

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Five Green Bay residents have been sentenced in federal court following guilty pleas to the charge of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Konkapot Betz, 26, has been sentenced to 12 years’ prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

John Otto, 36, and Cole Rittenhouse, 25, have both been sentenced to 10 years prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Alex Pociopa, 27, has been sentenced to 64 months in prison followed by 8 years of supervised release.

Mariah Becker, 26, has been sentenced to 5 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Court records show the sentences for Betz and Otto were also based in part on their possession of firearms.

Additional court documents show Ashwaubenon Public Safety responded to an apartment to serve arrest warrants on Pociopa and Becker on November 10, 2018.

Upon entry, law enforcement reportedly found Rittenhouse and Betz hiding in a bedroom in the apartment.

A search of the bedroom reportedly revealed two handguns, $1,178 cash, two digital scales, and a baggie containing 426 gabapentin pills. A total of 60 grams of methamphetamine was also found in the apartment.

The Brown County Drug Task Force reviewed calls and text messages found on Betz’s phone. Those messages confirmed that Betz sold methamphetamine and heroin to Pociopa, Becker, Rittenhouse, and others. The messages also identified John Otto as Betz’s supplier.

This case was investigated by the Brown County Drug Task Force and Ashwaubenon Public Safety. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney William Roach.