Green Bay Floral & Greenhouse making spirits bright with holiday wreath workshop

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re still looking for that special gift for that special someone, how about making it?

Green Bay Floral & Greenhouse is helping those get in the holiday spirit with their holiday wreath workshop. Visitors can join owner Tyler Arkens in the floral shop’s warm and sunny greenhouse as he guides you through the steps to decorate a beautiful, mixed greens holiday wreath.

Class includes your wreath, decorations, bows, and more. Wreaths will be ready to take home at the end of class so you can decorate your home or deliver to someone you love! Each class varies in length, with some being a full hour to even 90 minutes long- depending on what’s being instructed and created.

If you’d like to sign up for the workshop learn more about Green Bay Floral, you can find more information online right here. You can also check them out on Facebook.