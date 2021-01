(WFRV) After an abnormal holiday season, the Green Bay Salvation Army and Salvation Army – Fox Cities teamed up to help reach their Christmas campaign goal.

Their goal was $2.3 million and through fundraising efforts and the iconic red kettles – they beat their goal, raising $2,375,832.34.

Kettle donations were down 24% in Green Bay and 20% in the Fox Cities but thanks to virtual donations, their goal was easily met.

The Fox Cities chapter served 28% more households this year than prior years.