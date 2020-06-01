Closings
Manitowoc Public Library

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay front line worker receives new preowned vehicle from Broadway Automotive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay front-line healthcare worker got a special surprise from Broadway Automotive on Monday morning.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Broadway Automotive said it had launched an opportunity on social media for recipients to win a new preowned vehicle as a way to honor and celebrate the essential workers who continue to serve the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Debra Stutzman, a CNA for a local hospital, was nominated by an RN co-worker to win a certified pre-owned vehicle.

The RN coworker said, “Debra is a deserving, hard-working lady who gets right at it – never complaining!”

Debra was said to have dropped her 2002 Pontiac Grand AM earlier in the week for a tune-up on the vehicle.

However, when Debra came to pick up her 2002 Pontiac Grand AM, Broadway co-owners, Michael and David Cuene, along with Broadway team members, unveiled Debra’s new certified pre-owned vehicle in its place.

Broadway Automotive officials say Debra is the first of many recipients as they will continue to select several more vehicle makeover recipients in the weeks ahead.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"