Green Bay Gamblers host 8th annual Military Appreciation Night on Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Red, white, blue and a whole lot of patriotism will be filling up the Resch Center on Saturday as the Gamblers host their 8th annual Military Appreciation Night.

Players will be wearing military-inspired helmets and jerseys which will then be auctioned off after the game. All proceeds from the auction will benefit DAV Chapter 3 in Green Bay. A portion of the ticket sales will also go to them.

“Our partnership with the Gamblers has been nothing short of amazing,” said Matt Kempainen, senior vice commander for the Wisconsin DAV. “We have all volunteers, so every dollar raised and donated to us actually goes right back in the community to help veterans.”

Kempainen is an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran who served as an infantryman in the Army. He says it’s great to see an organization like the Gamblers step up and honor people like him.

“We’ve actually had a veteran who was in tears because he had never received that welcoming, never felt that honor of being a veteran,” Kempainen said. “The Gamblers organization has given him that feeling of being an American again.”

Over the past seven years, the event has raised $158,000 for local veterans.

All active duty and retired military members get to watch the game for free! They can claim their ticket at the box office.

It’s also a Festival Foods Family Night! Hot dogs and soda will be just $2 each. Children 14 and under also receive a ticket discount. For tickets, click here.