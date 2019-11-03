Green Bay Gamblers host 8th Military Appreciation Night

The Green Bay Gambler hockey season is underway and Saturday night they took the time to honor our military.

The Gamblers hosted the 8th annual Military Appreciation Night during their game at the Resch Center.

Players wore military inspired helmets and jerseys.

Those helmets and jerseys worn by the players were auctioned off immediately following the game in the Bud Light Lounge.

The proceeds from the auction will go to the local Disabled American Veterans chapter.

“They need a new van so we’re going to buy them a new van again this year,” says Jeff Mitchell, director of business for the Gamblers. “We’ll do a jersey and helmet auction after, entire proceeds from both of those auctions go directly to the DAV. We have sponsors who have participated at goals for the military and bought tickets for veterans and active duty service members to the game. That also goes toward the DAV.”

Over the past seven years, Military Night has raised $158,000 to help our veterans in northeast Wisconsin.