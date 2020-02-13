Green Bay Gamblers hosting ‘Wiener Dog Race’ night this Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There will be some hot dogs strutting their stuff on some cold ice this weekend!

As the Green Bay Gamblers hold their annual Wiener Dog Race during Saturday’s game, dozens of dogs will take to the ice for a brisk run (or trot) in a winner-take-all contest. The prize- milk bones, of course!

Dubbed as the ‘Reschminster Oaks Wiener Dog Race,’ this race has bragging rights written all over it. Event organizers say what makes this event so memorable, and fun, is the fact there’s no knowing what the dogs will do once they hit the ice.

“The dogs are on the ice- they don’t know what those dogs are going to do!” says Terry Charles with PMI Entertainment. “They’re hoping they’re going to run down the other end like they’re supposed to do, but sometimes dogs have a mind of their own. It’s just a lot of fun- it’s a fun night with the donations to Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary, that’s a big plus. All in all- it’s just a fun night.

What do weiner dogs and hockey have in common? The two will be coming together for one night only at the @reschcenter this Saturday! It’s the @GamblersHockey annual ‘Weiner Dog Race.’ I’m live w/ all of the details! 🐶🏒 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/MeWNsQF45J — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) February 13, 2020

Fans are asked to bring pet food and supplies to benefit the Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary. Some of the items being asked for are:

Purina Puppy Chow Naturals

Purina Cat Chow Complete

Purina Kitten Chow

Friskies Pate (canned)

Heavy Duty 13 Gallon Trash bags

Heavy Duty 30 Gallon Trash bags

Towels or sheets (New or Used)

Gift Cards to Fleet Farm, Menards or Kwik Trip

Cash Donations

Face-off is set for 7:05 this Saturday night. You can find tickets for the game on the Gamblers website or by stopping by the Resch Center box office.