Green Bay Gamblers return to ice tonight as Resch Center opens to limited capacity

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Hockey is finally back!

At least in Green Bay as the Green Bay Gamblers are ready to hit the ice this season. The Gamblers had to postpone their season due to Covid-19. Tonight marks the first game where a limited number of fans will be allowed in.

Fans can expect to wear masks if they intend on attending tonight’s game. They will also find conveniently placed hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the building, as well as numerous facial temperature screening kiosks. Fans will only be permitted if they follow such guidelines.

Tickets can be purchased before or at the game, with ticket booths remaining open and staffed. Concessions will also be open for the duration of games.

The Gamblers will be facing off against USA Hockey tonight at the Resch. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. You can find a full schedule and more info on the Gamblers’ website as well as their Facebook page.