Green Bay Gamblers to Host Free Breakfast for All Veterans and Active Military

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - As a prelude to the Gambler's annual Military Night on December 8th, the team will be offering a free pancake and porky breakfast to all veterans and active military this Thursday from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at Shopko Hall.

Guests who are not veterans or active military can attend, but they are asked to contribute $5 for the breakfast.

100% of the proceeds of the event will be given to the local chapter of Disabled American Veterans.

The Gamblers will unveil their 2018 military jersey and helmet for the Military Night game at 10 a.m. in Shopko Hall during the breakfast.