GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a garage fire in Green Bay Friday morning has caused an estimated $15,000 in damage.

According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews responded at 8:35 a.m. to a home at 1026 North Henry Street for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they were able to see smoke and fire coming from a detached garage.

Officials say a small fire was then found in the rear of the garage and crews had it extinguished in under five minutes.

While preventing the fire from spreading to the roof or any other part of the garage, the fire still caused an estimated $15,000 worth of damage.

At this time no other details on the incident are available and the cause of the fire is under investigation.