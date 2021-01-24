GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay garage fire creates $40,000 in estimated damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A garage caught fire Sunday and created $40,000 in damages before the Green Bay Metro Fire Department could put it out.

According to a release, firemen say they saw smoke coming from a two stall detached garage in a back alley right when they arrived around 4:30 p.m.

Firemen were able to put out the flames, but not before all of the contents in the garage and a car was damaged by the blaze.

Thankfully, no one was injured and the garage owner’s house remained fire-free.

The garage fire is currently under investigation.

