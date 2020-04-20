Closings
Green Bay garage fire destroys west side duplex

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sunday evening duplex fire has left four people on Green Bay’s west side without a home.

Photo courtesy WFRV Local 5 viewer

According to officials, Green Bay Metro Fire Department crews were dispatched shortly before 5:40 p.m. to an attached garage fire in the 1800 block of Sahara Drive, near Kennedy Drive.

Upon arrival, crews found a fully involved garage fire in the center of a duplex. All those within the duplex had evacuated before Green Bay Metro Fire arrived.

Crews say they were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Homes near the duplex were evacuated for safety reasons, but no other buildings were involved or damaged.

Green Bay Metro Fire says grilling materials being too close to combustables caused the fire. They are now reminding residents to use and store your grills in a safe place.

The fire caused an estimated loss of $120,000.

