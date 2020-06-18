Green Bay gas leak results in evacuations, WPS makes repair

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – About 20 individuals were safely evacuated from their homes in Green Bay Thursday morning after a gas leak.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department says crews responded to the 700 block of Doty Street for the leak around 7:15 a.m.

Green Bay Police told WFRV Local 5 that a construction crew had struck the gas line.

No injuries were reported at the scene and WPS was able to stop the leak.

On Wednesday night, Green Bay Metro Fire crews responded to a gas leak on Charles Street on the city’s east side. Contractors had struck a gas line during this incident as well.

