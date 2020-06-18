GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay gas leak results in evacuations, WPS makes repair

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – About 20 individuals were safely evacuated from their homes in Green Bay Thursday morning after a gas leak.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department says crews responded to the 700 block of Doty Street for the leak around 7:15 a.m.

Green Bay Police told WFRV Local 5 that a construction crew had struck the gas line.

No injuries were reported at the scene and WPS was able to stop the leak.

On Wednesday night, Green Bay Metro Fire crews responded to a gas leak on Charles Street on the city’s east side. Contractors had struck a gas line during this incident as well.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"