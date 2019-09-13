Green Bay gearing up for Packers home opener and tailgate season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a scent in the air and a buzz in the city.

It could be some cheese curds or it could be the fact the Pack are back! The Green and Gold will be hosting their season opener this Sunday and plenty of fans will be marking the occasion with their first tailgate of the season.

A few local eateries will be hosting their own events, like the Green Bay Distillery which will be hosting a tailgate party in their parking lot for every Packers home game this season.

Fans and visitors in town for Sunday’s home opener at Lambeau Field are invited to join the game weekend fun at Titletown, with a wide variety of free events taking place from Thursday through Sunday.

Some of those activities include:

Thursday, Sept. 12: Drinks with a View | Top of Ariens Hill | 4-8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13: Movies at Titletown presented by Kemps, featuring Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald | Ariens Hill | 5-10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14:

– Boot Camp with Peter Kraus | Football Field | 9-9:50 a.m. —Participants are asked to register online right here.

– Drinks with a View | Top of Ariens Hill | 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

– Movies at Titletown presented by Kemps, featuring Captain Marvel | Ariens Hill | 5-10 p.m.

– Titletown Gameday Live presented by Pella Windows & Doors of Wisconsin | 8 a.m.-12 p.m. featuring live music by Star Six Nine.

You can find a full list of events and activities online right here.