GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay is gearing up for Taylor Swift’s potential arrival by hyping up its locals through Swiftie-themed events, such as the one happening at Anduzzi’s Friday and Saturday night.

Anduzzi’s held a contest for the best Eras Tour costumes and will play T-Swift all night. Additionally, Anduzzi’s is serving up Taylor Swift-themed drinks.

Friday night, the first 150 people at the bar received an Anduzzi’s Era friendship bracelet.

Local 5 News caught up with some Swifties who were celebrating the pop star’s rumored arrival to Titletown.

“Taylor, please come to Wisconsin,” said Kymberly Wilson. “You’ll love the cheese and have lots of fun.”

At midnight, Anduzzi’s will be doing a drawing for two free tickets to Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. They’ll do another drawing on Saturday.