Green Bay getting ready for Peace Tree Lighting, Holiday Parade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The city is preparing for the holiday season with two of its biggest events coming up in the next few days.

The annual Peace Tree Lighting is set for Wednesday, November 20th from 6-7 p.m. at the Brown County Courthouse.

During his Community Update on Local 5 This Morning, Mayor Eric Genrich said he’s excited to take part in the ceremony for the first time as the city’s leader.

“Looking forward to some caroling, and just some goodwill,” Genrich said. “It’s actually something that was started up under President Eisenhower, the People to People program. We have a People For People chapter here in Green Bay and they’ve been doing this for 51 years – sending the message that we’re all one community, and this is the perfect season to emphasize that.”

Just a few days after the lighting, the city’s 36th annual Prevea Holiday Parade takes place on Saturday, November 23rd from 10-11 a.m.