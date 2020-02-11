Green Bay Ghost Tours opens new ‘Nightshades Paranormal Museum’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It may not be ‘spooky season,’ but the frights live on 24/7/365 for the folks at Green Bay Ghost Tours.

Owner and founder Tim Freiss has taken his love for the strangely unexplained and opened a new museum, aptly named ‘Nightshades Paranormal Museum.’ The museum- dedicated to showcasing Freiss’ spooky possessions- was made in part thanks to a partnership with the Premier, an artistic incubator located in Green Bay’s Rail Yard District.

The Nightshades Paranormal Museum is a museum relating to all aspects and interests involving the paranormal. This involves such items as ghost related informational wall hanging poster boards, haunted items, tribal spirit statues and masks, Tibetan shaman spiritual instruments, voodoo and witch related items.

“You can see everything from African tribal, spiritual statues and masks to Tibetan, Shaman spiritual masks and instruments, to the beginning of spiritualism, the communications through mediums with spirits from our world to the next, and the first ghost hunters,” says Tim Freiss, Owner of Nightshades Paranormal Museum. “So a little collective of everything.”

It may not be #SpookySzn but for @GBGhostTours, it’s always a good time for some scares. They’ve just opened a new paranormal museum off Broadway and we’re getting a behind-the-scenes look.



I’m doing my best not to get cursed. 👻 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/aQwKuRycC2 — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) February 11, 2020

In addition, paranormal classes and seminars will be offered and scheduled periodically throughout the calendar year. The Nightshade Paranormal museum seeks to inspire people of all ages and cultures to have curiosity about, enjoyment and understanding of the paranormal field, history and traditions relating to this subject.

“I’ve read a lot of things over the years- different stories, different histories of our paranormal here in the United States and others and it grew from there,” says Freiss. “Then I started my tours, Green Bay Ghost Tours, here about 11 years ago. Then I just started collecting items that I thought were interesting, like the African tribal and Tibetan- things with different histories- and it just kept going from there and now I have a museum!”

You can find more information on their website right here. The museum is open by appointment only and can be arranged through the Green Bay Ghost Tours Facebook page.